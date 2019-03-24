One man died after crashing into a cable barrier in Lakewood Ranch

LAKEWOOD RANCH (WWSB) - One man is dead after a car crash in Lakewood Ranch early Sunday morning.
On Sunday, March 24th 2019 around 5:57 a.m. Vick Channel, 62, of Manatee County was driving a 2019 Kia Soul southbound on I-75.
As Channel was driving on the inside lane of I-75 near 220 mile-marker, he crashed into a cable barrier, according to FHP.
After the crash, the car finally stopped and was faced toward the grass. Channel was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center around 10:04 this morning.
According to FHP, alcohol was not related to this crash.
