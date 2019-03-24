Next Cold Front Arrives On Tuesday Night

SARASOTA (WWSB) -After a couple of beautiful weekend days, the week starts on on the same night. By Tuesday night and into Wednesday the next cold front moves in. This one will not do much for our forecast other than cool us off slightly. There is a marginal chance for any showers and they will be widely scattered, if at all. We will see our temperatures slightly cooler than normal. Our usual temperature highs are in the upper 70′s and some places could get into the 80′s but on Wednesday we will see lower 70′s with the passage of this front.