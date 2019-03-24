FL: Driver lost control of car, hit concrete utility pole in Bradenton

MANATEE (WWSB) - A fatal accident occurred in Manatee County late Saturday night after one driver hit a concrete utility pole.
On Saturday March 23, 2019, M.T Jennings, 56, of Sarasota was driving a 2002 Buick around 10:24 p.m. on US 41 (SR 45) on Palm Lane South.
Jennings was driving in the middle lane on US 41 south of Palm Lane when suddenly he lost control of the car.
According to FHP, Jennings drove off the road way, spun around and hit a concrete utility pole. FHP says after the accident occurred the car stopped, but there were not skid marks at the scene.
According to FHP, there was no other car involved and alcohol was not related to this case.
