City of Sarasota discusses banning polystyrene products

SARASOTA (WWSB) -The City of Sarasota is talking about possibly banning the use of polystyrene products, like Styrofoam to-go boxes, plates, and cups, on city owned property. That would include restaurants that operate on sidewalks as well as during special events and festivals.
This all comes after the city has taken a vow to become completely sustainable within four years on city property.
"It was sparked by the amount of plastic that is just in our environment, and harming our environment and it never biodegrades, it never goes away," said City of Sarasota Mayor, Liz Alpert.
If the ban is approved, businesses would need to use biodegradable products.
"What businesses or entities operating in the city would have to do is find an alternative method to send the food home or serve the food if they needed to," Mayor Alpert said.
But, making the switch to a biodegradable alternative could be pricey for businesses. A study shows that it would cost about ten cents more per unit.
Along with that, City of Sarasota Sustainability Manager, Stevie Freeman-Montes, said some business owners fear the availability of the alternative products.
"For example, some of these paper straws and some of those materials were not readily available so surprisingly they said that that was one of the barriers and that they would welcome an in person consultation," said Freeman-Montes.
But, before commissioners decide what to do, they've asked to get more feedback from businesses about the impacts.
"That's what the commission wants to weigh is the balance between the detrimental effect, if any, on the businesses and the detrimental effect on our environment," Mayor Alpert said.
A date has not been set yet to discuss more about this possible change.
