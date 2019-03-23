We’re High on the High Pressure

SARASOTA (WWSB) -The high pressure system over the Atlantic and the Gulf of Mexico have helped to bring about some pretty fantastic weather along the Suncoast. Lots of dry air and sunny conditions helped to drive temperatures into the 80′s today after a chilly start this morning. Tonight it will be a little bit warmer with lows getting into the mid 50′s and we could see some fog developing along the region but it will be fairly patchy throughout the night and into the early morning hours on Sunday. Expect more sunshine and warm temperatures on Sunday as our highs will get back up close to 80 degrees. It will be a great day to be at the beach. Winds will subside but they are coming out of the East around 10 mph. Those easterly winds will help to warm us up on Sunday through Tuesday. The next front comes through on Wednesday with no real chance of rain as conditions are so dry around the region. That front cools us off slightly but we will climb right back up into the upper 70′s and low 80′s on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.