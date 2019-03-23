There’s hope newly released case files will lead Bradenton family to Jennifer Kesse, missing for more than 13 years

BRADENTON (WWSB) - “Not too many people get the opportunity to actually go through live investigative files,” said Drew Kesse, Jennifer Kesse’s father.
For Kesse and his family they will now have that opportunity to go through each of the more than 14,000 pages and over 60 hours of visual tapes, in hopes of bringing home Jennifer Kesse. After years of pushing for the files, Orlando Police finally agreed to release them earlier this week to the family and their legal team and team of investigators.
“It’s exciting to us, it’s very big for us obviously we’ve been trying the last two and a half years to get access to her files," said Kesse. "But at the same time it’s a little scary because it’s on our shoulders now to find Jennifer.”
The 24-year-old Kesse went missing in January of 2006 after leaving her Orlando condo. Her disappearance still remains a mystery. Surveillance video shows someone driving her car around a parking lot at another apartment complex nearby. So far they haven’t been able to find that person or Jennifer.
“It’s sad, I mean it breaks our hearts, she’s with us constantly, constantly," said Kesse. "She’ll never be out of our minds.”
There is a $15,000 reward being offered. To date there have been more than 4600 leads, but they still haven’t had any luck. The Kesse family is now optimistic that this is the break they need to lead them to Jennifer.
“We’re hoping just one piece of information can really start the ball rolling and we’re hoping for that,” said Kesse.
