Man arrested for throwing water on Rep. Steve King at restaurant

FORT DODGE, IA (CNN) - A Colorado man is facing misdemeanor charges for throwing water on Republican Rep. Steve King at an Iowa restaurant.
According to a police report, 26-year-old Blake Gibbins is charged with two counts of simple assault and one count of disorderly conduct.
The incident occurred Friday just after noon at the Mineral City Mill and Grill in Fort Dodge, northwest of Des Moines.
Gibbins allegedly approached King's table, asked his identity, and, when King said who he was, threw a glass of water on him.
Water splashed on some of King's guests, as well.
The report says authorities believe it happened because of King’s profile as a politician. He has been harshly criticized for past statements that were sympathetic to white nationalism and, this week, remarks about Hurricane Katrina victims that were called “disgusting” by the governor of Louisiana.
Gibbins was arrested without incident and taken to the Webster County jail.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.