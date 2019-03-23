Bradenton married couple rescued from Viking cruise ship off the coast of Norway

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A retired Bradenton cardiologist and his wife have been rescued from a foundering Viking cruise ship in stormy seas off the coast of Norway.
Friends of the couple have been texting back and forth with Dr. Michael Day and his wife, Ann. They say the couple were airlifted by helicopter a short time ago from the “Viking Sky” cruise ship to shore near the city of Trondheim. Viking Cruise Lines is busing rescued passengers to local hotels.
The local newspaper ‘VG’ says passengers were being plucked off the listing vessel one by one.
There 1300 people aboard the ship when it’s engines failed and a mayday was radioed to shore. The crew was able to drop an anchor to keep it from washing ashore, but the ship is being battered by frigid heavy seas and gale force winds.
The waves are so high, evacuation by shipped is being ruled impossible. Local officials say evacuations were expected to take all night. Local time in Norway is just past 11:30 p.m.
Three people were reported injured, but none of the injuries are believed to be life threatening.
