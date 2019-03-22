VIDEO: Sarasota woman attacked while leaving community fitness center

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Deputies are investigating after a man attacked a 39-year-old when she left a community fitness center in the early hours of Tuesday morning in Sarasota.
Deputies were called to the Atrium on Palmer Ranch apartments around 7 a.m. A 39-year-old woman says she was attacked while leaving the community fitness center. The victim told deputies that she was leaving the building when a man approached her from behind, grabbed onto her and pulled her back towards the facility.
She resisted and both she and the suspect fell to the ground before the suspect ran away. The woman suffered minor injuries and described the suspect as wearing a blue colored hoodie. His race is unknown and he may have also suffered injuries to his face and hands during the incident.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Section of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Department at 941-861-4317 or Crime Stoppers of Sarasota by dialing 941-366-TIPS.
