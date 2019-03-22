In 2018 report, Sarasota County Sheriff highlights cold case and clean ups, notes spike in meth

SARASOTA (WWSB) - From beach clean ups to solving a cold case, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office highlighted numerous achievements in its 2018 crime report.
But there’s areas in the community that need improvement too. The use of heroin has tapered off, but in its place there’s been a spike in methamphetamine.
The Sheriff’s Office said it plans to tackle this with what’s worked in the past, partnerships with the community, the use of nalaxone and a focus on addiction recovery in the Sarasota County Jail.
The goal is to find a bigger solution than simply throwing these offenders in an already overcrowded jail.
In 2018, a total of 8,163 people were booked there, but many of those were arrested more than once.
A look at the types of charges show more than 6,000 countywide arrests were felonies, while more than 5,000 were misdemeanors.
“If it’s heroin, methamphetamine, whatever the problem is, whether it’s addiction or something we can handle in the jail, we can’t arrest our way out of it,” explained Kaitlyn Perez, spokesperson for the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. “We’re going to find solutions and progressive ways to better serve the community.”
Another one of the 2018 highlights the Sheriff’s Office pointed out was the use of DNA technology to solve the cold case murder of Deborah Dalzell.
In one week, it will be exactly 20 years since deputies were called to Colony Meadows Lane in Sarasota.
When they arrived, they found Dalzell brutally beaten, sexually battered and strangled to death inside her own home.
The semen sample found at the scene was submitted to a national database, but deputies say a suspect was never identified.
Then in 2015, the Sheriff’s Office submitted it to a DNA technology company in Virgina that uses a process called DNA phenotyping, which predicts what someone looks like and their ancestry. This led detectives to a man named Luke Fleming.
In 1999, he lived walking distance to Dalzell’s home.
“Our forensics team and our detectives used new DNA technology to crack a case that’s been 20 years in the works, so we’re very proud of that as well,” said Perez.
When you think of the Sheriff’s Office, you probably aren’t surprised to hear about detectives and solved murders, but do you consider their efforts in combating red tide?
This is another high point of 2018 for Sheriff Tom Knight, who said crime is down 51 percent in the County since 2009 when he took office.
When the Suncoast’s beaches were plagued with red tide, deputies utilized the Sheriff’s Offender Work Program to restore them.
Over the course of 20 days, the Sheriff’s Office said low-level offenders in this program spent over 1,400 hours on 13 beaches in Sarasota County.
In total, they removed 103 tons of red tide debris. But it wasn’t just the beaches this group cleaned up.
Offenders also removed graffiti at parks and cemeteries, saving the County about $160,000 that would’ve been paid to a contractor.
“We utilized the Sheriff’s Offender Work Program, which is a program for low misdemeanor individuals to basically preform community service to serve their time," Perez said. "So that’s really neat, we were able to save a lot of tax payer dollars.”
To read the full 2018 crime report, click here.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.