Manatee County School District naming four new principals of schools

MANATEE COUNTY (WWSB) - Four schools in the School District of Manatee County will be receiving new principals which will be effective beginning on July 1, 2019.
The new principals are Kimberly Zenon-Richardson who will be heading to Braden River Middle School, Bernadette Pletcher is taking over the reigns at Bayshore Elementary School, Shelby Bench is being named the new leader of the helm at Daughtrey Elementary School and Carol will be heading over to Myakka City Elementary School.
“This is a group of outstanding educators who have earned their way into the positions they are being named to today,” Superintendent Cynthia Saunders said. “All of them have the skills and experience necessary to be extremely effective school leaders and we are excited for the school communities they will be serving.”
Zenon-Richardson has served as the Assistant Principal at Lee Middle School since July 2016. She also previously served as an Assistant Principal at Braden River Middle from 2012 to 2016. Pletcher was named the Assistant Principal of the Year in the State of Florida by the Florida Department of Education for her work at Tillman Elementary which she has served at since July 2016.
Pletcher also served as an Assistant Principal at both Anna Maria Elementary and Rogers Garden Elementary. Bench has served as the Assistant Principal at Daughtrey Elementary since July 2018. She previously served as an Assistant Principal at Witt Elementary, an Assistant Principal at Blackburn Elementary and as a School Coordinator at Mills Elementary.
Ricks has served as the Assistant Principal at McNeal Elementary since July 2016. She previously served as a Student Support Specialist at Witt Elementary and as a Teacher at Witt, Myakka City and Tara Elementary Schools.
