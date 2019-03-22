Little girl visits deputy who saved her from drowning nearly two years ago

CHARLOTTE COUNTY (WWSB) - A little girl named Lexi returned to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office to visit the deputy who saved her life two years ago.
Lexi was drowning in her family’s pool two years ago and Deputy Epeards of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office was the the first on the scene and performed CPR until EMS arrived.
Lexi survived and reunited with the deputy on Thursday evening after nearly the two year anniversary of the drowning. She delivered boxes of toys she collected so that deputies could give them out to other children.
