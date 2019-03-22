Lawsuit settled in the case of a missing Florida woman

SARASOTA (WWSB) - An agreement has been made with the Orlando Police Department regarding Jennifer Kesse’s case files.
The Kesse Family announced that 13 years after her abduction, police will release all files relevant to Jennifer’s case to her family and the family’s private investigator.
“We are excited to have the opportunity to finally review Jennifer’s files in hopes that our team of investigators just may be able to piece the puzzle together,” Jennifer’s father Drew Kesse said. "We are happy to be moving forward in a positive direction. We thank all of you for your ongoing support of Jennifer and our family.”
The family believes that Jennifer was taken the morning of Tuesday, January 24, 2006 from in or around her Orlando, Fla. home and no no one has seen or heard from her since.
