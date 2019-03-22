Givers and Doers honored at the 14th annual Spirit of Manatee Awards Luncheon

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The 14th annual Spirit of Manatee Awards Luncheon saw givers and doers fill 60 tables at the Bradenton Area Convention Center to the inspiration from a student, a nonprofit executive director, an attorney, a copier technology firm, and the retired owners of a car dealership.
Other nonprofit, business, community and government leaders were also in attendance for the event.
Despite the fact that each of the recipients had a different story, the message was the same which was ‘do the most you can to make your community a great place to live.’
The Spirit of Manatee selection committee received and evaluated nominations from local nonprofits who shared compelling reasons a philanthropist should be recognized.
Steve and Sara Bayard were the Lifetime Spirit Winners and were nominated by the Manatee Performing Arts Center. Caleb Grimes took home the Leadership Spirit Award after receiving nominations from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Manatee County.
DEX Imaging was the recipient of the Community Spirit Award and was nominated by Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium.
Mina Queen was honored with the Young Spirit Award after being nominted by UnidosNow and the final award was the Charles Clasaddle Community Spotlight award which went to Luz Corcuera after being nominated by Marianne Moyer.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.