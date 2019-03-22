First Alert Weather Cool Start To your Weekend Mornings

SARASOTA (WWSB) - We are in for a great weekend but a cool start your mornings. High pressure sinking southward brings clear skies and winds out of the west-northwest and with clear skies and a northerly wind we will experience cooler morning temperatures. You can expect Saturday morning temperatures to cool into the upper 40s and low 50s. Not to worry, by the afternoon we’ll see highs reaching into the mid to upper 70s under sunny skies. Sunday is a repeat of Saturday only slightly warmer in the morning and afternoon. A possible weak cold front moves through Tuesday night for a breezy Wednesday but other than that, it’s a sunny week with highs comfortably in the upper 70s with warmer mornings.