First Alert Weather: Beautiful Suncoast weather into next week

SARASOTA (WWSB) - With high pressure to our west we can expect one more day of slightly below average temperatures before a weekend warm-up. Today and most of the weekend will be mostly sunny. Our high today will be slightly below the average and in the mid 70′s. Then tomorrow we will begin to see highs approach the upper 70′s to near 80. There will be no rain in the near future with the next chance for showers on Wednesday, and that chance is very small.