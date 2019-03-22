A bit of a chill in the air as temperatures stay below average through Saturday morning

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Enjoy it while it lasts. Friday’s highs will be some 5-7 degrees below average. With NW winds continuing through Friday highs will only get into the low 70s. We will see sunny skies and low humidity on Friday as well. The days of mid to upper 80s and high humidity are right around the corner and cool weather will be a distant memory before long. So get out and savor the little cool spell.