A bit of a chill in the air as temperatures stay below average through Saturday morning

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Enjoy it while it lasts. Friday’s highs will be some 5-7 degrees below average. With NW winds continuing through Friday highs will only get into the low 70s. We will see sunny skies and low humidity on Friday as well. The days of mid to upper 80s and high humidity are right around the corner and cool weather will be a distant memory before long. So get out and savor the little cool spell.
Saturday morning lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s to start the day. Not to worry however as we will see plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Should be a real nice day and weekend for that matter.
Sunday not as cool with lows in the upper 50s and highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. There will be plenty of sunshine as well throughout the day. No mention of any rain through the work week next week.
Enjoy.
