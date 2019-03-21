VIDEO: SWAT, dozens of officers respond after man barricades himself in Sarasota home

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Dozens of law enforcement and emergency vehicles responded Thursday afternoon when a man called 911 saying he needed law enforcement and forensics on scene.
The sheriff’s office says it was an unusual call and it was immediately clear that it was a mental health issue and that the man was in distress. The sheriff’s office responded in force, with multiple teams responding, including the sheriff’s Aviation Unit, SWAT and K9, to the corner of Webber and Linwood Drive around 2pm.
Deputies say they learned that there was an adult woman, the man’s mother, and three children in the home. The woman and three children were able to get out of the home, but the man remained inside until more than three hours later.
Witnesses say they’ve heard gunshots, but the public information officer for the sheriff’s office says that she is unable to confirm whether any shots were fired.
Around 5:30pm, deputies say the man exited the home and was taken into custody. The sheriff’s office credits the non-violent ending to the crisis intervention training their deputies have gone through and the work of their hostage negotiation team.
It’s unknown what, if any, charges will be placed in this case.
