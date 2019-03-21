Venice man accused of renting out apartment he was evicted from

VENICE (WWSB) - Deputies have arrested a man who allegedly scammed visitors by renting out an apartment that he was evicted from.
Samuel Irving Jr. of Sarasota reportedly collected more than $3,000 from two people who were on vacation and had nowhere to stay and decided to rent out the apartment at Saratoga Place Apartments. He has been charged a felony for scheming to fraud.
Irving had resided at the apartment but was evicted.
On December 18 of last year Evgeniy Zhukovich responded to a listing on Booking.com that was posted by Paradise Relaxation Resort. The contact phone number found for the booking was the same as Sammy’s Tree Service. The victim paid over $1,400 to rent the room from Dec. 29 until Jan. 5, but once he arrived to the location he found the listing was fraudulent.
Another person responded to another listing on Booking.com posted by Paradise Relaxation Resort on Feb. 20, and she paid over $1,600 to rent the same room only to find that the listing was fraudulent as well.
An investigation found that Irving owned Sammy’s Tree Service on March 7. The next day an agent of Saratoga Place Apartments identified Irving as the person who previously resided in and had been evicted from the apartment.
Deputies took Irving into custody on March 13 on fraud charges but he posted bail that same day. A court date has been set for him on April 26.
