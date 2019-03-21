Transgender woman admits shooting, killing transgender wife

ENGLEWOODA (WWSB) - A transgender woman who killed her wife, who was also transgender, has pleaded guilty to second degree murder.
Jessica Winkler, 49, shot and killed 51-year-old Rhiannon Layendecker in a home on Overbrook Road in Englewood on December 15, 2017. Winkler called the sheriff's office the following day and admitted to the crime.
Deputies say Winkler and Layendecker had gotten into an argument that ended with Winkler shooting and killing her. Winkler put the victim's body into the back of her truck and threw the gun into a nearby body of water. She intended to bury the body at a family home in Charlotte County, where deputies found she had begun digging a hole.
It's unclear why she called the sheriff's office the following day and confessed.
Winkler pleaded guilty on Wednesday and will serve a minimum of 25 years in prison.
