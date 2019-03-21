Robert Kraft will reject plea deal offer

SARASOTA (WWSB) - New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is not expected to accept a plea deal in the Florida prostitution case against him.
Prosecutors offered all 24 men charged with solicitation at the orchids of Asia day spa a deal where the charges would be dropped.
In exchange, they would have to pay fines and do community service. It’s a pretty typical pre-trial diversion.
But the big thing is, they’d have to admit they would have been found guilty had the case gone to trial.
Kraft has denied taking part in any illegal activity and that admission is likely the primary reason he will decline the deal.
Kraft’s arraignment is scheduled for next week on March 28th.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.