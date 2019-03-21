Police: Eight people arrested after allegedly selling spice near Sarasota playground

SARASOTA (WWSB) - After citizens held a neighborhood association meeting with the Sarasota Police Department, eight people are in custody after illegal drug sales in the area.
On Monday afternoon, the suspects were arrested on multiple drug charges after SPD saw multiple hand to hand sales near a playground at Gillespie Park and an unknown area near the Rosemary District.
The drugs included spice, which can cause severe illness and death, according to the Center for Disease Control. The side affects of taking this drug are hallucinations, delusions, psychosis, violent behavior, and suicidal thoughts, according to a release from the Sarasota Police Department.
Police say 90 grams of spice was seized.
The people charged are listed below:
Jason Davis, 47, of Sarasota
- Charges: Synthetic Cannabis - Sale or Possession with Intent (felony)
- Possession of Crack Cocaine (felony)
- Resisting Law Enforcement without Violence (misdemeanor)
Zachary Rausch, 32, of Sarasota
- Charge: Purchase of a Controlled Substance - Synthetic Cannabis (felony)
Cleo Brown, 52, of Sarasota
- Charge: Possession of Synthetic Cannabis 1000’ feet of a Park with Intent (felony)
Michael Winchell, 59, of Sarasota
- Charge: Possession of a Controlled Substance - Synthetic Cannabis (felony)
Myeka Bouie, 37, of Sarasota
- Charge: Sale of Synthetic Cannabis within 1000’ feet of a Park (felony)
Ricardo Toro, 41, of Sarasota
- Charge: Possession of a Controlled Substance - Synthetic Cannabinoids (felony)
Miguel Sanchez-Colon, 68, of Sarasota
- Charge: Possession of a Controlled Substance - Synthetic Cannabinoids (felony)
Angela Salpas, 48, of Sarasota
- Charge: Possession of a Controlled Substance - Synthetic Cannabinoids (felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
