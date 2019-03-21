Pan-Seared Scottish Salmon, Forbidden Black Rice Hash with Brussels Sprouts, Bourbon Candy Apples, Crispy Pancetta & Roasted Creamer Potatoes with Smoked Tomato Vinaigrette

As prepared by Michael’s On East Sous Chef Kory Minor. Serves 4
For the Salmon
4 7oz Salmon Filets
¼ cup Olive Oil
Salt and Freshly Ground Black Pepper to Taste
Method
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. In a large sauté pan over medium high heat, add olive oil and sear each piece of salmon. Season on both sides with salt and pepper. Place the pan in oven and bake for 6 minutes (for a medium temperature), or your desired temperature.
For the Rice Hash
4 oz Forbidden Rice
8 oz Water
1 oz Chopped Fresh Ginger
2 oz Olive Oil
1 cup Shaved Brussels Sprouts
1 cup Creamer Potato, roasted and cut into ¼ squares
½ cup Crispy Diced Pancetta
2 oz Unsalted Butter
Salt and pepper
Method
In a small saucepan, bring the rice, ginger and water to a boil and season with salt and pepper. Lower the heat and simmer, covered, until the rice is soft. In a sauté pan, add the olive oil and sauté the pancetta, with potatoes and Brussels sprouts for two minutes. Add the rice and finish with the butter. Season with salt and pepper to taste and set aside until the dish is ready to be plated.
For the Tomato Vinaigrette
1 lb Plum Tomatoes
4 oz Rice Vinegar
2 oz Sugar
2 oz Water
1 cup Virgin Olive Oil
1 teaspoon Tomato Paste
Salt and Freshly Ground Black Pepper
Method
Preheat a grill or heat a large grill pan or cast-iron skillet. Add the tomatoes, cover with a metal bowl or pot lid and cook over high heat, turning once, until the skins are charred, about 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and let stand, covered, for 30 minutes. Discard the tomato skins and transfer the tomatoes to a food processor. Add all the ingredients except the water and the olive oil, add the oil slowly, add the water and process until smooth. Transfer to a bowl and season with salt and pepper. Let the dressing stand at room temperature for 3 to 5 hours. Set aside until the dish is ready to be plated.
For the Bourbon Apples
6 large Red Apples
¼ lbs Butter
½ cup Sugar
½ cup Bourbon
Method
Cut the apples into 8 wedges and remove seeds. Melt the butter over medium heat, add the sugar to make a caramel, about 4 minutes. Sauté apples in caramel until apples are coated. Add bourbon, burn off the alcohol, then cover and bake in a 350-degree oven for about 10 minutes until the apples are tender, but not completely soft. Set aside until the dish is ready to be plated.
To Plate
On four dinner plates, evenly divide and add the hash to the center of each plate with two wedges of apple placed on the side of the hash. Place the salmon on top and, with a spoon, add 4 big dots of the vinaigrette around the hash. Top with a garnish of micro greens and serve.
