New Zealand moves to ban assault rifles

SARASOTA (WWSB) -New Zealand’s prime minister announcing a ban on all assault rifles.
According to Jacinda Ardern, that’s including all military-style semi-automatic weapons, assault rifles and high-capacity magazines.
This is just five days after the mass shootings at two Christchurch mosques that killed 50 people.
Ardern said she hopes the law will be in place by April 11. She’s encouraging all gun owners who wish to surrender their weapons to start now.
