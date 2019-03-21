Multiple Manatee County agencies participate in a simulated training exercise

More than 160 participants carried out life like objectives such as clearing out power lines and downed trees. Longboat Key fire rescue deputy fire chief Rocky Parker says its all in an effort to set up an efficient way to keep victims of the disaster safe. “Your first component is fire to make sure that safety issues are taken care of, live wires things like that. the second component would be public works to clear the way. The third component would be the electrical company to get the live wires. Following security with the sheriff’s dept we have EMS, the medical component of the team.”