Mike Wallace, Greg Kinnear to be featured in Sarasota Film Festival

21st Annual Sarasota Film Festival
SARASOTA (WWSB) - Looking ahead the 21st annual Sarasota Film Festival is now just a few weeks away and two huge Hollywood stars will be a big part of this year’s event.

The documentary “Mike Wallace is here” will be the opening night film. It explores Wallace’s life and work, including his 50-plus-year career in broadcast journalism.

Actor Greg Kinnear’s directorial debut, the movie “Phil” will make its world premiere as the closing night film. The film focuses on a man struggling with everyday life and understanding what it means to “have it all.”

More than 200 films will be screened during the festival, which runs from April 5-14th.

