Manatee County agrees to front bill for roundabout on SR 64

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A roundabout scheduled to be installed in 2023 has officially been expedited.
The Florida Department of Transportation said it will now start construction at the intersection of State Road 64 and Pope Road next summer.
It’s an intersection that was considered dangerous long before it took the young lives of a 15 and 17-year-old last September.
“It’s been, it’s been brutal," said Dan Powers, the father of 15-year-old Matthew Powers.
He tried to find the words to explain how it felt to lose his son.
“We were on a path, the path dead ended and we’re in the middle of a forest and you don’t know where you are, where we’re going but you just know you have to keep moving," Powers explained.
The Powers’ path dead ended on September 15, 2018.
17-year-old Chase Coyner tried to make a left turn in a lane that’s since been blocked off by the Florida Department of Transportation.
“They obviously thought it was clear and went into the road and were struck by a truck," said Powers.
That impact killed Coyner and his 15-year-old passenger, Matthew Powers and now, six months later, the County is making an effort to ensure that never happens again.
“The County was able to advance the funds and we were able to come to an agreement with them much sooner," said Brian R. Rick with the Florida Department of Transportation.
Commissioners have agreed to front the bill on a roundabout that FDOT had scheduled for 2023. Now, they can get started on construction next summer.
“It will, number one, make that road much safer, because you will be nearly eliminating any possibility of a severe crash or a t-bone collision," Rick said.
FDOT said that after careful consideration, it determined that a roundabout was a better option than a traffic light.
They expect to be finished with the roundabout in the summer of 2021 and the County said it expects to be reimbursed by 2024.
“I was amazed that the County was doing that,” said Powers.
It won’t bring his son back, but for Powers, it’s definitely a step in the right direction.
“It’s a good safety measure and it will help reduce, at least, the severity of the accidents at this intersection and slow traffic down," he said.
FDOT is planning a public hearing for anyone with questions, comments and concerns about this roundabout on Tuesday. It will be held at Bayside Community Church, located at 15800 SR 64, Bradenton, FL 34212.
Staff said there will be an open house at 5 p.m. where they will be available to discuss the project and answer questions, followed by a formal hearing presentation at 6 p.m.
