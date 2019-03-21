FWC wants boaters to use extra caution during Spring Break

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Spring break has arrived, and thousands of people are flocking to beaches across the state, including here on the Suncoast.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission wants to make sure people on our waters go home safely at the end of the day.
FWC officials expect to see more congestion on the water, so they’re reminding people to slow down in crowded areas to prevent boating accidents.
Boaters are encouraged to wear their life jackets, maintain full awareness and know the dangers and penalties for operating a vessel while impaired.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.