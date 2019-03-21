Florida has its first LGBTQ consumer advocate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Nikki Fried has appointed the state’s first LGBTQ consumer advocate.
Fried announced Thursday that she appointed Nik Harris to the newly created position. Harris is a former lawyer with the Florida Department of Transportation.
Fried said in a news release that Harris will raise awareness about opportunities for LGBTQ residents in agriculture industry and address discrimination and fraud that targets the community.
Fried said she wants to make sure LGBTQ Floridians “have a voice in defending their safety, economic security, and well-being.”
