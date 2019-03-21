FL: New bill proposes undocumented immigrants to receive driver license

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Undocumented immigrants living in Florida could get access to legal driver licenses in the state.
That’s if a new bill passes through the house and the senate.
The bill proposes that people living here illegally could use documents like international birth certificates or a foreign passport, to register for a Florida license.
Under current Florida law, you must prove your U.S. citizenship or show a green card to be legally allowed to drive in the state.
To date, the bill has not been heard by a single committee in the Florida house or senate.
This year’s legislative session is about a third of the way done.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.