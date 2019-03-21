First Alert Weather: Sunshine returns to the Suncoast

SARASOTA (WWSB) - High pressure and dry air will build at the surface and aloft today bringing sunny skies and low relative humidity. It will also lower the high temperatures a few degrees today, topping out in the lower 70′s. We stay rain free into the weekend. Each day we will likely warm a degree or two before we are back in the 80′s by the end of the weekend.
Models are not consistent with rain chances in the long range. The most aggressive model only shows a slight chance for showers with the next cool front the comes our way by mid-week next week. Because of this we should expect an extended period of dry and sunny Suncoast weather.
