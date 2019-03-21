CONSUMER: Medicare trust fund exhausted by 2026

SARASOTA (WWSB) - It comes out of every American workers’ paycheck, tax for medicare.
It covers hospital care, nursing homes and surgery for the nation’s elderly, but experts say the money is dwindling as more is coming out than going in.
According to the centers for Medicare and Medicaid services, about 60 million Americans were enrolled in medicare in 2018.
The congressional budget office projects the medicare trust fund will run out of money by 2026.
Congress has not indicated which route they might choose, but the clock is ticking.
Florida is among the states that have some of the highest populations of medicare beneficiaries.
