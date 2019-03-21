BREAKING: SWAT, dozens of officers on scene in Sarasota where man is holed up in home

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Dozens of law enforcement and emergency vehicles are at a scene in Sarasota after a man called 911 Thursday.
The sheriff’s office public information officer says a man inside the home called 911 Thursday afternoon around 2pm and said he needed detectives and forensics on scene at a home near Webber and Linwood.
At this point, it’s unclear why he made that request.
Deputies responded and say they learned there were three children in the home. The three children were able to get out of the home, but the man remains inside.
The sheriff’s office says it’s taking the situation seriously and multiple teams responded, including the sheriff’s Aviation Unit, SWAT and K9.
Witnesses say they’ve heard gunshots, but the public information officer says that she is unable to confirm whether any shots were fired.
ABC7 has a reporter on scene and will provide more information as we learn new details.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.