Woman sexually assaulted by her friends boyfriend while sleeping at the couples apartment in Sarasota

SARASOTA (WWSB) - SARASOTA (WWSB) - One man is in jail for allegedly sexually assaulting his girlfriend’s friend after she spent the night at their apartment.
Christopher Lind, 38, of Sarasota, was arrested and faces charges of sexual battery. The victim is not identified in the affidavit.
On Fri. March 8, 2019, the victim met with her friend and Lind at their apartment to enjoy a night in downtown Sarasota.
After meeting, they went to eat, drink and dance, according to the release from the Sarasota Police Department. Once their good time ended, they all went back to Lind’s apartment.
The victim told police to avoid driving, her friend agreed to let her spend the night. While asleep in the guest bedroom, she was awakened to the suspect in the room.
According to the police department release, Lind began rubbing her right leg . The suspect then allegedly started sexually assaulting the victim. The victim told police she told him to stop but he wouldn't.
Following the alleged assault the victim told police she got dressed and left the apartment.
The victim contacted the police on Saturday, March 9, 2019. That same day, police arranged for the victim to contact Lind in a recorded phone call and he admitted to his actions.
The suspect is currently held on a 20,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.