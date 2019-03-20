VIDEO: Two sisters separated at adoption, reunited after 51 years in Venice

VENICE (WWSB) - Imagine having a sister and not meeting her until 51 years later after you have settled into life.
Two sisters who were separated because of adoption found their way back to one another this week.
Kimberly Souders and Barbara Barnes reunited in Venice thanks to a famed genealogist.
Once the two exchanged contact information, Barnes was able to talk with her sister through FaceTime, SnapChat etc. Barnes had always wondered about her past and decided to try and find out more.
The sisters agree it was a beautiful reunion and the bond was instant!
It was an emotional moment for the sisters and they both plan to stay in contact.
