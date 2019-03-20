Venice man scams two people for more $3,000 by renting out apartment he was evicted from

VENICE (WWSB) - Deputies have arrested a man who allegedly scammed visitors by renting out an apartment that he was evicted from.
Samuel Irving Jr., of Sarasota reportedly collected more than $3,000 from two people who were on vacation and had nowhere to stay and decided to rent out the apartment at Saratoga Place Apartments. He has been charged a felony for scheming to fraud.
Irving had resided at the apartment under his business name of Sammy’s Tree Service with a contact phone number of 941-451-0282. On December 18 of last year Evgeniy Zhukovich responded to a listing on Booking.com that was posted by Paradise Relaxation Resort. The contact phone number found for the booking was the same as Sammy’s Tree Service. He paid over $1,400 to rent the room from Dec. 29 until Jan. 5, but once he arrived to the location he found the listing was fraudulent.
Another person responded responded to another listing on Booking.com posted by Paradise Relaxation Resort on Feb. 20, and she paid over $1,600 to rent the same room only to find that the listing was fraudulent as well.
An investigation of Sammy’s Tree Service and the phone number found that Irving was the director of the of the operation on March 7. The next day an agent of Saratoga Place Apartments identified Irving as the person who previously resided in and had been evicted from the apartment and deputies took Irving into custody on March 13 but he posted bail that same day. A court date has been set for him on April 26.
