Venice man scams two people for more $3,000 by renting out apartment he was evicted from

Irving had resided at the apartment under his business name of Sammy’s Tree Service with a contact phone number of 941-451-0282. On December 18 of last year Evgeniy Zhukovich responded to a listing on Booking.com that was posted by Paradise Relaxation Resort. The contact phone number found for the booking was the same as Sammy’s Tree Service. He paid over $1,400 to rent the room from Dec. 29 until Jan. 5, but once he arrived to the location he found the listing was fraudulent.