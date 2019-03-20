Plans to build community pool in Palmetto back to design phase

PALMETTO (WWSB) - As summer approaches, the community pool in Palmetto is still in progress.
Last month, we covered a big set-back for the plan to build a community pool in Palmetto.
In February county commissioners voted unanimously to terminate the county’s agreement to build the pool in Lincoln Park on 17th Street East.
The plan included a competitive swimming pool, a restroom and office building, shade and other amenities. The plan was put on hold because construction costs exceeded the $3 million dollar budget.
Today the Spokesperson, Nichloas Azzara told ABC7 the County’s Property Management and Procurement teams are finalizing a new scope of work for the design of the pool based on Commissioners’ input for the pool three weeks ago.
Azzara says by early April, firms will be able to bid on the job and, after an evaluation period, the project will be awarded. Barring setbacks, the design contract should be awarded this summer.
We’ll continue to follow this story.
