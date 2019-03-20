Meeting in Bradenton to discuss concerns about growth, traffic

SARASOTA (WWSB) - If you live in District 4, you may want to attend this meeting.
On Wednesday, March 20 after 6 p.m. Commissioner Misty Servia will host a town hall meeting for District 4 residents at the Bayshore Gardens Recreation Center. The meeting will begin shortly after the Bayshore Gardens Board of Trustees meeting at 6 p.m.
The center is located 6919 26th St W, Bradenton. “I want to invite all of my district residents to attend,” Servia said. “They can come with their concerns about traffic or growth. I’ll be there to listen to any of their community issues or ideas," Servia said.
What area of Manatee County is District 4?
- District 4 is comprised of areas in southern Manatee County south of Cortez Road, east of 34th Street West and west of Lockwood Ridge Road.
- Residents can look up their address with the County’s Resident Information Tool to find out which County Commission district they live in.
For more information on Manatee County Government, visit online at www.mymanatee.org or call (941) 748-4501.
