Local Chick Fil A honors deputy who lost battle to cancer

SARASOTA (WWSB) -If you stop by one restaurant in Bradenton you’ll come across a special sight in honor of a well-known Manatee County Sheriff Deputy.
Deputy Gregg Melita passed away earlier this month due to cancer.
Right now there’s a table reserved just for one.
It’s all in honor of Deputy Melita.
“When we heard of his passing we just wanted to honor him in this very small way”, says Chick Fil A Spokesperson, Erin Pilate.
The small appreciation for Deputy Gregg Melita is going a long way as many remember the hometown hero who was loved by so many people.
“Deputy Melita was one of several sheriff’s deputies were assigned to Kinnan Elementary soon after the Parkland shooting. a lot of them saw them as a father figure. In some cases like a grandfather figure. You’d see him talking and joking with the students”, says Principal Paul Hockenbury.
Deputy Melita served with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office for more than 10 years after spending 20 with the New York Police Department.
During his time there he selflessly jumped into action during the 9/11 attacks.
“He was off duty the day 9/11 happened. Like many of the other first responders there, he returned to the scene and was there for many days”, says fellow collegue Rick Gerken.
After the attacks on 9/11, many first responders and victims at ground zero ended up with cancer but it’s not known if his response that day was the culprit behind his illness.
Today’s tribute to Deputy Melita was the first of it’s kind at this Chick Fil A.
In fact, pictures posted on Facebook by the restaurant and the Manatee County Sheriff’s office were shared over 500 times and received comments offering up prayers and gratitude for his time spent protecting and serving the Manatee County community.
"It’s very touching Chick Fil A would that, says Gerken.
