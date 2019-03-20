Kitten abandoned at Manatee County Animal Shelter accidentally hit by vehicle

PALMETTO (WWSB) - A kitten that was abandoned in the parking lot of Manatee County Animal Services ended up being accidentally hit by a car.
Officials say someone left the kitten at the shelter on 25th Street West in Palmetto Monday afternoon in the parking lot and the kitten was accidentally hit by a vehicle. The kitten sustained life threatening injuries and is in critical condition.
Animal abandonment is a first degree misdemeanor and the shelter is working with law enforcement to find out who abandoned the kitten.
For now, shelter employees have named the kitten "Von," which means hope, and say his condition, though critical, is stable at the moment and not declining.
If you have any information, call the sheriff’s office.
