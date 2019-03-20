The first full day of Spring will be cooler than average as winds shift to the NW

Friday we will see mostly sunny skies and highs once again in the low 70s. Saturday morning will be rather chilly as well with lows in the upper 40s inland and low 50s near the coast. There will be plenty of sunshine on Saturday as high pressure will dominate our weather. Saturday we will get back to more normal conditions with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday look for mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.