The first full day of Spring will be cooler than average as winds shift to the NW

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Winds will shift to the NW tomorrow as high pressure builds in. We will see plenty of sunshine but with a NW wind at 10-15 mph it will feel pretty cool for the 1st. day of Spring. The normal high for this time of year is 77 degrees and highs will struggle to get to 70 on Thursday. The low on Friday will be rather chilly as well with lows in the low 50s across most of the area.
Friday we will see mostly sunny skies and highs once again in the low 70s. Saturday morning will be rather chilly as well with lows in the upper 40s inland and low 50s near the coast. There will be plenty of sunshine on Saturday as high pressure will dominate our weather. Saturday we will get back to more normal conditions with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday look for mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.
The next chance for rain will be on late Tuesday as another cold front moves in. The rain is not expected to be all that strong but it will bring another shot of cooler air next Wednesday.
