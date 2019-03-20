First Alert Weather: Clouds give way to sunshine and warmer afternoon temperatures

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Rains have been pushed to the south as a second front approaches from the north, This front washes out over us as high pressures builds in from the north and across the state of Florida. Winds will become calmer in the second half of the day but remain breezy in the morning, which when combined with temperatures in the 50′s and 60′s may feel cool to many. As the high builds in our skies will become partly sunny and temperatures will rise to the mid 70′s or about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday.
As the winds establish out of the north some cooler and dry air will move in. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny but about 5 degrees cooler with a high in the low 70′s. It will be cooler still on Friday with highs near 70 and a low in the lower 50′s. However, winds shift and we warm up as we move into the weekend. Highs at that time will become close to 80.
