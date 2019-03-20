First Alert Weather: Clouds give way to sunshine and warmer afternoon temperatures

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Rains have been pushed to the south as a second front approaches from the north, This front washes out over us as high pressures builds in from the north and across the state of Florida. Winds will become calmer in the second half of the day but remain breezy in the morning, which when combined with temperatures in the 50′s and 60′s may feel cool to many. As the high builds in our skies will become partly sunny and temperatures will rise to the mid 70′s or about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday.