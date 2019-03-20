Amendment that allows convicted felons in Florida the right to vote could see some changes

SARASOTA (WWSB) - It could soon be more challenging for convicted felons to be able to vote here in Florida, even though voters passed Amendment 4 last November with 65 percent of the vote. A House Criminal Justice Committee signing off on a proposal today that says felons would have to clear up any financial obligations which includes court costs, fees and fines before having their voting rights restored. Twenty years ago Demetrius Jifunza was convicted and charged with armed robbery. He did his time and he says he will continue to fight for Amendment 4.