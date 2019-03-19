VIDEO: Venice fire deemed suspicious during investigation around Cypress and 41 Bypass, details continue to update

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A Venice fire is under investigation after the Venice Fire Marshal called it suspicious.
On Mon. March 18, 2019 around 6:30 p.m. firefighters were called to the scene on the 700 block of Cypress Avenue. Flames could be seen shooting out of the roof and there was a reported explosion during the fire.
Firefighters arrived to a single story home with heavy fire, according to a release from the Venice Police Department. VFD says everyone in the home was waiting outside when the firefighters arrived.
It took twenty minutes to get the fire under control, according to the release. There were no injuries reported.
As the Venice Fire Marshal continues to investigate the fire, so far he deemed it as suspicious. According to Fire Chief Shawn Carvey, the fire started in the garage near a door.
Last night Lorraine Anderson, the City of Venice Public Information Officer, told people “There is heavy smoke in the area of Cypress and 41 Bypass. Please slow down and use caution as you travel and find an alternate route if possible due to limited visibility.”
“Everyone inside the home got out safely,” according to Fire Chief Shawn Carvey. Venice Police and FPL are also on scene.
The fire is under investigated by the State Fire Marshal and VPD detectives, and remains active.
