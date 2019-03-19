VIDEO: Budweiser Clydesdales hit the Suncoast; find out where you can meet them!

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The Budweiser Clydesdales are here on the Suncoast!
They'll be making several appearances where you'll have the chance to see them in person. Just remember that when they're hooked to the wagon, there is no petting allowed.
Below is a list of their appearances:
- Wednesday, Ed Smith Stadium, 4-6pm.
- Thursday, LECOM Park, 1:05pm gametime
- Thursday, Sarasota Polo Club, 5-7pm, tickets are $25 for adults, $5 for kids under 12. Proceeds go to Sunshine Kids
- Friday, Holmes Beach City Hall Field, 3-5pm
- Saturday, CoolToday Park in North Port, Unveiling Party starts at 10am (free to public, no tickets required)
- Sunday, CoolToday Park, game is sold out!
Linda Carson was among the ABC7 staff that got to see a preview of the Clydesdales on Tuesday, but she was fearless even despite her past encounters with hoofed animals.
You may remember several years ago when Linda became a viral sensation when she was headbutted by a goat at the fair!
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.