VIDEO: Fire officials say Venice fire no longer suspicious, cause discovered

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Fire marshals in Venice have determined the blaze that destroyed a home Monday night was caused by the misuse of an extension cord.
On Mon. March 18, 2019 around 6:30 p.m. firefighters were called to the scene on the 700 block of Cypress Avenue. Flames could be seen shooting out of the roof and there was a reported explosion during the fire.
It took 20 minutes to get the fire under control and there were no injuries reported.
At first, fire marshals deemed the blaze suspicious. It started in the garage near a door.
But further investigation revealed the fire was caused by the misuse of an extension cord that had been run under a metal door.
