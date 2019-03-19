Teen armed with broom saves children from dog attack

CHICAGO (WLS/CNN) - A Chicago teen is being hailed for his bravery after he used a broom to scare off a dog that went after his 7-year-old cousin.
The incident which occurred in the Englewood neighborhood Monday, was caught on surveillance camera.
The relentless dog attack initially seemed unending until Jamal Anderson stepped in to help his cousin Karl Kelly.
“The dog tried to bite me,” said Karl, a fifth grader.
As Karl and his relatives were about to leave for school, the dog which may have been a pit bull, latched onto his backpack.
The 50-pound first-grader tried his best to escape.
“I just kept hearing the three kids yelling. They’re all just yelling, screaming, crying but they didn’t know what to do because they’re still young,” said 13-year-old Jamal.
The dog had Karl cornered, but that’s when Jamal with broom in hand, came to his cousin’s aid.
A single swing was all it took to rescue Karl.
“I just seen the broom and grabbed it and just jumped down the stairs. I hit it real hard,” Jamal said.
“Then the dog ran away,” Karl added.
As for the dog, no one knows if it has an owner or where it came from.
The children said it was the first time they've ever seen the animal.
