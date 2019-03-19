Suncoast blood bank in critical need for O negative blood type

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The Suncoast blood bank is in critical need for type O negative blood in our community.
According to a release from the Suncaost blood bank, the supply of “O negative” blood is low due to people involved in car accidents.
Anyone with type O negative is asked to donate blood starting today, to restore the levels needed for trauma patients as well as other essential needs such as transfusions for cancer patients, according to the release.
“Our inventory of O negative blood dropped dramatically this weekend. Historically we see this situation about the same time every year and prepare accordingly. However, because of these multiple traumas our supply of O negative is lower than we’ve seen it in many years. Anyone who is able to donate will be greatly appreciated," according to Scott Bush, CEO of SunCoast.
Blood centers across the country are experiencing low levels of blood due to severe weather, according to the release.
The Suncoast blood bank says O negative blood is particularly in high demand, because as the universal blood type anyone can receive blood from an O negative donor. This blood type is most commonly used for traumatic injury and emergency surgeries, where seconds can mean the difference between life and death.
There are donation centers in Sarasota, Venice, Bradenton and Lakewood Ranch.
If you would like to locate a donor center near you, or a bloodmobile in your area please visit scbb.org. If you would like to schedule an appointment or donate, call 1-866-97-BLOOD.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.