Steak Diane

Ingredients:
- 2 boneless rib eyes patted dry (Geiers Sausage kitchen)
- 1 teaspoon Montreal steak seasoning (recommended: McCormick Grill Mates)
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 teaspoon fresh crushed garlic
- 1 cup fresh sliced mushrooms
- 1/4 cup cognac or whiskey
- 1 tablespoon steak sauce (recommended: A-1)
- 1/4 cup heavy cream
- ½ pack demi glace
- 1 tablespoon chives, finely chopped
Directions:
- Season both sides of steaks with steak seasoning; set aside. Always let your red meat sit out of the refrigerator for 20 minutes before grilling or searing.
- Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add filets and cook for 2 minutes on one side. Turn and cook for 1 minute more. Add garlic and mushrooms and cook for 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove filets and set aside on a plate.
- Remove pan from stovetop. Tip pan away from you and add cognac. With a (long match or lighter) ignite cognac, keeping pan tipped away from you at all times. When flame has burned out, return pan to stovetop. Stir in steak sauce, cream, and beef broth. Stir thoroughly and bring sauce to a simmer.
- Return filets and any accumulated juices to pan. Coat with sauce and warm through. Stir in chives.
- Spoon sauce and mushrooms over filets. Serve with smashed red potatoes or Spaeltzel
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.