Orioles cancel game against Twins scheduled for Tuesday at Ed Smith Stadium

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Rain has forced the Orioles to cancel their game against the Twins scheduled for Tuesday at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota.
The team says there will be no makeup game. Below is information from the Orioles for fans on what to do if you're looking for a refund:
Fans holding paid tickets for today’s game purchased directly from the Ed Smith Stadium Box Office may exchange their tickets for any of the four remaining Spring Training games at Ed Smith Stadium. Fans that purchased through Orioles.com or via phone at (800)-745-3000 can exchange through Ticketmaster by calling (800) 653-8000, subject to availability.
Season Plan Members and fans who purchased tickets through StubHub will automatically receive a refund through their original method of payment. Fans who purchased tickets through a third-party ticket vendor (other than StubHub) should contact that vendor to obtain a refund.
On the day of a game, beginning two hours prior to game time, tickets may be exchanged for that game only at the ticket windows.
For those fans requesting a refund for paid tickets, the original game tickets should be sent via certified mail to:
Baltimore Orioles
March 19 Spring Training Rainout
Ed Smith Stadium
2700 12th Street
Sarasota, FL 34237
The refund will be issued to the credit card used to purchase the tickets or sent via check when necessary. Tickets must be postmarked by April 30, 2019. Fans with questions should call (941) 893-6300.
